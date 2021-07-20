A MOBILE phone application has relaunched and adopted a new interactive maps feature to make day-trippers’ experience of a seaside town more seamless.

LoveTendring was first created by Tendring Council in August 2019 to promote events in the area, as well as inform people of enjoyable things to do.

As of December last year, the £90,000 app, designed to help boost tourism across the district, had only been downloaded 385 times.

To both improve on the number of people using the application and better assist tourists, the authority’s IT team has been hard at work to make improvements.

As a result, it has been relaunched and now boasts interactive maps which show nearby car parks, toilets and other facilities in Tendring.

It can also tell residents and day-trippers alike how busy certain beaches are based on hourly updated data from the council’s Beach Patrol team.

Alex Porter, Tendring Councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, believes the new-look app is now a must-have on any mobile.

“LoveTendring is packed with useful information for people when they visit our district, whether they come from afar or are being tourists in their own area,” he said.

“The busy beaches feature in particular is really useful – showcasing our quieter beaches as well as the more popular ones.

“That is useful if you are re worried about social distancing, just prefer a quiet beach, or even if you enjoy people watching and want more of a crowd.

“I’d encourage everyone to download LoveTendring today.”

The revamped app still contains information about what is happening in the district, as well as details of activities to do with Clacton 150, the Princes Theatre, and more.

The multi-purpose digital helper can also show a ward map of the district and the location of polling stations and enables people to check their rubbish collection day.

Carlo Guglielmi, Tendring councillor responsible for finance and corporate resources, has now praised the workers behind the app’s improvements.

He added: “Our IT team has done a fantastic job with this app, developing it into something which can be used year-round.

“We will continue to develop new features on LoveTendring going forward.

“We would ask people to share their feedback and ideas with us so we can continue to deliver something useful for residents going forward.”

If you have any suggestions on how LoveTendring can be in improved you can email communications@tendringdc.gov.uk.