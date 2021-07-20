The Galvin Green Man in Chelmsford has been named the best pub in Essex in the National Pub and Bar Awards 2021.

The Howe Street restaurant and pub came out top for the county in the 2021 awards, which celebrates the best watering holes in the country.

A total of 94 county winners are selected by the Pub and Bar magazine's internal judging panel.

All 94 - including the Galvin Green Man - will be invited to an awards ceremony in London on September 6, where 15 regional winners and one overall pub of the year will be revealed.

“These pubs represent all that is great about the modern on-trade,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine.

“You can only imagine the fantastic variety of operations we have discovered through the judging process – it’s been an absolute pleasure to investigate just how all of these incredible operators run their businesses… What’s great about the awards is that all the attendees of the grand final are already winners – they’re the best in their county.”

Galvin Green Man has a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 1,442 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Reviews left in the last few days inlcude: "All the staff we met from being greeted to leaving were very pleasant, engaging and willingly interacting with us.

"We were unaware as to the wine-on-tap but a quick tasting enabled us to choose one of the reds available and it didn't disappoint.

"The chilled soup and buffalo mozzarella to start were very tasty and the roast sirloin of beef and the sides were excellent."

Another said: "The whole experience was perfect from beginning to end.

"The atmosphere was perfect for a Saturday lunchtime, plenty of space around the tables, light and bright.

"Our waitress was really pleasant, with a good personality, not just bog standard service."