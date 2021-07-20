A FEEL-GOOD theatre show “guaranteed” to shake off your lockdown blues is set to be performed at a seaside town’s recently reopened venue.

Like its name suggests, Bringing Back The Good Times, courtesy of Neil Sands Productions, will aim to lift spirits following an uncertain 16 months.

The nostalgia trip will see the show’s West End cast tread the boards down memory lane at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton.

The afternoon of entertainment, scheduled to take place from 2pm on July 27 as part of a 30 date nationwide tour, will be bursting with legendary songs.

Everything from Doris Day’s Que Sera Sera and Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline to Dusty Springfield’s I Only Wanna Be With You will make up the setlist.

The glamour of Abba will also soundtrack parts of the performance as well as music the 1950s and swinging 60s, with hits from The Beatles, Elvis Presley and much more.

There will also be heart-warming tribute to the Armed Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn, as well as a treat musical fans with a beautiful rendition of I Dreamed A Dream.

Towards the end of the theatre extravaganza, the show will thank the NHS heroes and a patriotic finale will salute army veterans with war songs.

The tracks will be performed by Neil Sands himself, the Golden Times, and West End stars Babette Smith and Sarah Brown, who will don mesmerising outfits.

Alex Porter, councillor responsible for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, which run the Princes Theatre, has encouraged people to book their tickets.

He said the venue will keep some socially-distanced seats for audience members but is looking forward to safely welcoming back as many theatre fans as they can.

“This is a classic show, always popular at the Princes Theatre, and one which comes with great reviews,” he added.

Tickets for Bringing Back The Good Times can be purchased now by calling 01255 686633 or visiting princestheatre.co.uk or the box office at Clacton Town Hall.