A SPRIGHTLY Staffy has been left grinning from ear to ear after an online auction raised essential funding for an animal charity.
Delighted Dougie and generous supporters have helped to generate more than £1,400 in donations for the National Animal Welfare Trust.
The facility, located in The Street, Little Clacton, provides a safe haven for cats and dogs who find themselves without a home.
Last month the trust launched a virtual auction offering prizes such as a hotel stay, car valet, pet portrait, vouchers, and jam-packed hampers.
Adorable and playful Dougie has now thanked everyone who supported the auction, alongside the team at the trust.
A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust said: “Thank you to our sponsors, the local businesses who donated prizes and everyone who generously bid.”
