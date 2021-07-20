A FAMOUS seaside venue’s record-breaking show has finally been given the go-ahead following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, is set to host its popular and annual Summer Variety Show next month across four nights.

The stellar-line-up will be comprised of comedian impersonator The Man They Call G, Ian Merchant The Gentleman Juggler, and vocalists Mike Bradley and Helen Farrell.

Young entertainers from The Company will also perform at the event, in addition to the event’s ever-spectacular dancers, who regularly feature.

Theatre manager Roger Mitchell-Gears said: “The West Cliff is thrilled to be able to confirm our record-breaking Summer Variety Show will be going ahead as planned.

“The show will once again epitomise the wonderful variety of great British talent, with plenty of glitz and glamour.

“The atmosphere around the production is one of pride, especially as the show is the longest running summer show in the country.

“With Clacton looking for its share of the staycation market this year, we are hoping for sell out performances which will bring in desperately needed income.

“The pandemic has proven just how important theatre is for our wellbeing, and we are so excited to be back.”

The show’s ability to go-ahead this year is a major boost for the historic venue, which has struggled over the previous 16-months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On many occasions the theatre’s future was thrown into doubt but return of its Summer Variety Show acts as a huge step in the right direction after such uncertainty.

Angie Jackson, spokeswoman for the West Cliff, has now urged theatre fans, day-trippers and residents to visit the venue and book in to see a show.

She added: “We hope people will support us, and the many local attractions that work so hard to bring jobs, tourists and much needed investment to the Tendring area.

“It is vital people use and support their local facilities, especially as travel abroad is limited and we are so lucky to live in such a beautiful coastal area.

“The message is clear, we are here and open and can’t wait to welcome you back.”

The West Cliff Theatre’s Summer Variety Show will take place on August 4, 11, and 18 at either 2pm and 7.30pm and on August 21 at both 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the theatre box office on 01255 433344 and free tickets will be available to any child who attends with a full paying adult.