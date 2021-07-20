A TALENTED dance student has scooped an award after wowing judges with an emotional and storytelling performance.

Madalyn Robertson, a Year 12 pupil studying at Tendring Technology College, took part in the dance category at the Festival of Remarkable Lives ceremony.

The event is organised by the Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs the secondary school, and gives its 33,300 students the chance to win an accolade.

Recognising all aspects of what it means to be ‘remarkable’, the festival is designed to celebrate the pupils’ achievements of the previous year.

Despite stiff competition, Madalyn’s choreographed routine, entitled ‘The Grief of Loss and How One Person May Cope’, was awarded the top prize.

She was even announced as the winner by television duo, Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes, from CBBC, on a live-streamed show.

Michael Muldoon, Tendring Technology College headteacher, said: “It is fantastic to have one of our students win an award at the Remarkable World Festival.

“Madalyn was up against so many talented young dancers but is an extremely dedicated student and has performed in all of our school shows.

“She trains most evenings and is tremendously passionate about dance and TTC is very proud of Madalyn's achievement.

“We will continue to support her with her dancing as she moves into her final year at TTC sixth form.”

Rebecca Boomer-Clark, chief executive of the Academies Enterprise Trust, extended her congratulations to Madalyn and highlighted the important of the festival.

She said: “It is fantastic to see all of the talent and imagination we have in our schools across the trust - a huge congratulations to all of our winners.

“The Remarkable Lives Festival is the culmination of the school year and gives us a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the diversity of talent we have in our schools.

“All children - and especially those from disadvantaged communities - deserve a rich education which is ambitious and sets them up for adult life.

“That belief is at the heart of the Remarkable Lives Festival, and I am excited to see how we can carry this momentum into a new school year after the summer break.”