A RESOURCE centre dedicated to teaching life skills to people with disabilities has celebrated the milestone anniversary of a seaside town.
Willow Park, in The Street, Weeley, is a specifically designed space for people living with learning and physical disabilities and sensory Impairments.
The centre’s creative members have now decided to honour the 150th anniversary of Clacton by producing a Clacton-themed wall on site.
The large decoration is comprised of drawings of the likes of Clacton Pier as well as 3D versions of fish and chips and the Clacton Airshow’s Red Arrows.
Clacton as a town was officially established 1871 in by civil engineer Peter Bruff who bought 50 acres of land in 1865 and transformed it into a bustling seaside resort.
