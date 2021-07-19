A MAN was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman.
Police officers were called to an address near Boxted Avenue, Clacton, during the early hours of July 12.
After attending the scene they arrested a 32-year-old man, from Clacton, on suspicion of assaulting a woman.
The man has since been released on conditional bail until July 30 while the force’s enquiries continue.
