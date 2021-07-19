POLICE have launched an investigation and issued an appeal for witnesses after a safe was stolen following a break-in at a seaside coffee shop.
Aria’s Coffee House, in High Street, Walton, was ransacked by burglars at some point between 5pm on July 15 and 7am on July 16.
During the raid, a safe containing a three figure sum of cash was stolen and, according to owner Matt Davis, 29, property within the café was also damaged.
Mr Davis, along with his wife and business partner Emma, 30, called Essex Police as soon as they realised their shop had been targeted.
Read More: Couple's Walton coffee shop is ransacked in break-in
The force has now launched an investigation in an attempt to catch those responsible and officers are now appealing for witnesses.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing and we need anyone who saw what happened or has any CCTV to contact us.
“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.