A CHARITY shop worker has raised hundreds of pounds for the organisation she works for after completing more than 37-miles on an exercise bike.
Jenna Cash, 36, has been the assistant manager of Frinton’s British Heart Foundation shop, in Connaught Avenue, for more than six years.
Last week, in aid of the charity and to mark its 60th anniversary, she cycled 60km in-store over the course of three days, raising just shy of £300 in total.
The essential funds will now go towards the organisation’s continued research into heart and circulatory diseases and their surrounding risk factors.
Thrilled Jenna said: “It was all very last minute so I just did a collection and asked my friends and family to sponsor me.
“It feels amazing and I was not expecting to raise that much at all, and there is still a few more people to collect from.”
