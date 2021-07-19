RECAP: Latest reaction, rules and cases numbers as Essex unlocks on Freedom Day

Recap as Essex unlocks on Freedom Day
- ✔️ Most remaining legal coronavirus restrictions are lifted in England, leading to some dubbing today (Monday, July 19) 'Freedom day'
- ✔️ The country has finally reached the last step in the Government’s unlocking road map
- ✔️ Groups of more than six people from multiple households will be able to meet indoors and outdoors
- ✔️ Businesses will reopen, including shuttered nightclubs that can welcome party-goers back to dance floors
- 😷 Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport but now 'advised'
