Clacton and Frinton Gazette
All the latest reaction, rules and cases numbers as Essex unlocks on Freedom Day

Live updates on Freedom Day as Essex unlocks

By Rebecca Creed

    ✔️ Most remaining legal coronavirus restrictions are lifted in England, leading to some dubbing today (Monday, July 19) 'Freedom day'
  • ✔️ The country has finally reached the last step in the Government’s unlocking road map
  • ✔️ Groups of more than six people from multiple households will be able to meet indoors and outdoors
  • ✔️ Businesses will reopen, including shuttered nightclubs that can welcome party-goers back to dance floors
  • 😷 Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport but now 'advised'