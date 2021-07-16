POLICE are on the hunt for a dangerous driver after they drove a stolen car down railway tracks to evade police.

A black Land Rover Discovery, which had been stolen from Braintree, was seen by commuters speeding down railway lines in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

The car had been stolen from Braintree on Sunday, July 11 and Hertfordshire Police noticed the vehicle when it entered their county.

Police were made aware of the vehicle at around 9.30am on Thursday, July 15 and tracked it down to Cheshunt.

Officers attempted to speak to the driver but they sped off.

The move injured two police officers and damaged a number of vehicles.

Hertfordshire Police have confirmed the two officers only suffered minor injuries.

The driver proceeded to use the town's railway to try and evade police and bystanders were shocked to see the car using the tracks.

Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.



This car thief puts numerous lives at risk in his bid to get away.



Just prior to this, he was challenged by two traffic cops - almost mowing them down in the process.



These are the people we’re dealing with daily… pic.twitter.com/obqiGAUooI — FoxtrotCop 🚔🇬🇧 (@Foxtrot_Cop) July 15, 2021

A hunt is underway to catch the driver who managed to evade capture.

The Discovery was later found abandoned on the track near Cheshunt railway station.

Now police are appealing for witnesses in a bid to catch the driver.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said: "At around 9.30am on Thursday, July 15, our control room was made aware that a stolen vehicle had travelled into Hertfordshire ground, from Essex.

"The vehicle was located in Cheshunt and officers from Essex Police attempted to speak to the driver.

"The vehicle then made off, injuring two officers and damaging several vehicles in the process.

"Officers from Hertfordshire also attended to assist with the search and the vehicle was found abandoned on nearby train tracks, in Windmill Lane.

"The vehicle was recovered and we are continuing to search for the driver at this time.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle driving in the area, is asked to contact police on 101."