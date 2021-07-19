AN inspiring little boy who has battled a heart condition since birth can now look towards a brighter future following life-changing surgery.

Sonny-Lee Cook, four, of Jaywick, endured a nine and a half hour operation at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

During the cavopulmonary connection operation Sonny-Lee had the non-functioning half of his heart replaced with a mechanism.

As a result, the flow of blood to his lungs should now increase, which should improve the ability of his organs and body tissues to receive sufficient oxygen.

Sonny-Lee’s mum, Nell Dreelan, 35, said: “He was deteriorating so fast, it was all systems go.

“He is now slowly recovering, although his lung has slightly collapsed, but his surgery is currently deemed successful.

“To get his lung working he is now having intense physiotherapy and they are working tirelessly to get working properly again.

“But he has managed a good walk and also a trip to the hospital courtyard to make dinosaurs.

“He now has a long rehabilitation period, but he is fighting with everything he has inside him to come home back.”

Due to suffering with critical congenital heart disease, the young fighter is unfortunately no stranger to the operating table.

Since being born prematurely in December 2016, Sonny-Lee had endured nine surgeries, but his most recent was perhaps his most vital.

As a result of his condition, only half of his heart actually functions and there was always a potential for the disease to threaten his life.

His latest operation, however, vastly increases Sonny-Lee’s chances of soon living a more normal existence.

“It is something words cannot explain,” added Nell.

“From having a child that is blue constantly, he is now pink and he looks amazing.

“The work the doctors have done is second to none.

“He will need another surgery in about two years but for now he has a new lease of life.”

Since being born Sonny-Lee has acted as the inspiration behind local charity Sonny’s Army, which was set up by his sister Bobbie-Jean and niece Destiny.

The Jaywick-based organisation sees the generous duo help other families who have had similar experiences with their young children.

In recent days, however, more so than ever, it has been Sonny-Lee’s family which has been receiving the support of the community.

Nell said: “I must say, the whole of Jaywick has been so supportive and it has been humbling.

“I would like to say thank you because the love and support has been immense. Children have even lined the pavement with drawings saying ‘Get Well Sonny’.

“We still do not know when he will be able to come home, but I will wait here for a year if I have to.”

For more information on Sonny’s Army, go to Sonnysarmy.com.