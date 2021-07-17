EVERY crime in Southend in May has been compiled into an interactive map.

From Eastwood to Shoebury, every report Essex Police received has been plotted by the Echo, so you can see crimes near you.

We've also compiled a crime map across Castle Point.

This comes as a woman was raped in Southend on Thursday night in a graveyard.

A manhunt has been launched as part of a police probe into the incident.

READ MORE:

To view the Southend crime map, click here.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Crimes in SouthendCrimes in Southend

And to view the Castle Point map, click here.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Crimes in Castle PointCrimes in Castle Point