EVERY crime in Southend in May has been compiled into an interactive map.
From Eastwood to Shoebury, every report Essex Police received has been plotted by the Echo, so you can see crimes near you.
We've also compiled a crime map across Castle Point.
This comes as a woman was raped in Southend on Thursday night in a graveyard.
A manhunt has been launched as part of a police probe into the incident.
To view the Southend crime map, click here.
And to view the Castle Point map, click here.
