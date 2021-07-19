A DEFIANT couple have vowed to remain strong and undeterred after their new coffee shop was ransacked by burglars just two months after opening.

Matt and Emma Davis, 29 and 30, opened Aria’s Coffee House, in High Street, Walton, back in May, and it has since proved a hit with residents and day-trippers.

The eatery, which also doubles-up as a gift shop, sells everything from tasty sandwiches and hot drinks to quirky trinkets.

Since opening, Mr and Mrs Davis have ridden a wave of positivity,; thrilled with their business’ popularity and success despite the global pandemic.

But on Friday morning the duo’s hearts sank after realising their beloved shop had been raided overnight.

Mr Davis, 29, said: “We locked up as usual and finished our day and went home at about 5pm.

“We then received numerous calls and messages on social media on Friday morning telling us our front door was open.

“I went down to find the front door had been pushed through, and the internal door had been booted through.

“The store room was completely messed up, with the cupboards and floor ruined where they had removed the safe.

“It is disheartening they thought they could take what is not theirs and what we have worked so hard for, while destroying our property.”

Although the crooks snatched the shop’s safe, Mr Davis had fortunately already taken the majority of the week’s earnings to the bank, so he says they would not have made-off with much cash.

The couple was, however, forced to shut up shop on Friday, losing out on what was likely to have been a busy day of trading, given the seaside town’s sunny weather.

Despite, the break-in, Mr Davis has promised the shop will bounce back.

“We will not let this stop us and we will be back up and running shortly,” added Mr Davis.

“It is just a shame because the coffee shop itself has been well received by the community and has only been open about eight weeks.

“The community has been really supportive though and everyone has tried to help.

“We took a gamble on opening just after the pandemic, so for this to happen not long after opening is terrible.”

The incident was reported to Essex Police. Anyone with information should call 101.