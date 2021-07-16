MIXOLOGISTS Clacton Pavilion Playas Bar have shaken up their drinks menu to create a unique cocktail to mark Clacton’s historic landmark 150th year celebrations.
The celebratory cocktail is an intoxicating mix of vodka, Pernod, grenadine and a touch of lemonade and is garnished with a lemon wheel and candy floss.
The new cocktail complements the Pavilion’s gigantic and popular 30-metre-high Anniversary Wheel, which has itself been installed to celebrate the town’s milestone.
Billy Peak, owner of Clacton Pavilion, said: “This weekend it’s time to celebrate 150 years of our wonderful town and what better way than raising a glass to the history of our wonderful town?
“Our mixologists wanted to do something special to mark this momentous occasion and I can tell you it’s the perfect tipple to really get the celebrations flowing.
“Why not join us for a cocktail at our Playas bar before braving a ride on the Anniversary Wheel and enjoying the most incredible seaside views in Clacton.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.