TWO stranded sailors had to be rescued by volunteers from life-saving organisations after their boat became stuck near a wind farm.
Crew members from the Clacton RNLI lifeboat station were called in by coastguard personnel to assist with a vessel which had run aground.
After launching their Atlantic 85 class lifeboat into calm and clear sea conditions they headed to the boat’s last known location 13-miles south east of the station.
Following their arrival at the scene, not far from the London Array wind farm, it was established two people were aboard the boat, who were found to be okay.
After establishing a tow, the lifeboat then gently pulled the boat, which was found to have sustained no visible damage, back into deeper water.
A spokesman for the RNLI said: “We recommend anyone using the sailing routes through our area to consult with up to date charts and observe the tide times to avoid running aground.
“Forward planning and preparation always help avoid these situations, but we are pleased the station were able to help this vessel and for them to continue their journey.”
