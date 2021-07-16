A NIGHT-TIME search for a group of reportedly missing children saw a lifeboat crew and a coastguard team jump into action.
Volunteers from the Clacton RNLI lifeboat station launched their D-Class inshore lifeboat to a location adjacent to Sandy Point beach.
They were tasked with searching for three children who had been reported missing and to support a land search coastguard team.
Upon arrival the crew co-ordinated and conducted a shoreline search from Colne Point to Sandy Point but found nothing.
After being unable to proceed into Ray Creek due to the low water conditions the team members liaised with the mobile search unit before being stood down.
Following an additional brief shoreline search before leaving the scene, to no avail, the lifeboat returned to the station.
