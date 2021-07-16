A POLICE investigation into possible blackmail offences has resulted in four people being charged ahead of a court appearance next month.
Keith Gibbins, 61, of Bridge Place, Manningtree and Barry Bond, 37, of Peake Avenue, Frinton, have both been charged with conspiracy to blackmail.
Jason Tipple, 45, of Nayland Road, Colchester, has also been charged with the same offence, alleged to have been committed between March 31 and June 1 last year.
Alongside Stevie Titler, 35, of Bridge Place, Manningtree, all of the men have also been charged with conspiracy to convert criminal property.
They are all due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 6.
Police are also continuing to look for Simon Bond, 38, who has links to Manningtree, Lawford, and Bungay, in Suffolk, in connection with the ongoing investigation.
A spokesman for the force said: “Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester CID.
“You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or you can call 101. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
