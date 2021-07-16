A GENEROUS community is preparing to rally round to completely revamp a blind man’s overgrown garden so he can be given a new guide dog.

Volunteers and the Clacton Landscape Company have agreed to help tidy up a vulnerable resident’s neglected garden and make it safe.

The project is being undertaken so the blind man, whose current guide dog is nearing retirement, can be granted a new pooch to further assist him.

The renovated green space will also mean he can once again enjoy his garden, having been unable to keep on top of its maintenance due to having no disposal income.

The community in Clacton has come together with offers of support following a call to arms from Les Nicholl, the founder of North Essex Support Team.

In a statement published on social media he said: “This gentleman has already had two guide dogs to support him in his daily struggles, but dog number two is at retirement level so a new dog is needed.

“Sadly, this man's garden is in such a state that it is not safe for a guide dog meaning he cannot have dog number three until it is cleared.

“We are meeting on site this coming Monday to assess what we need. As ever I am overwhelmed by the generosity and support from our community, so thank you.”