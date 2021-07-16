A COFFEE shop which has only been open for two months has had to temporarily close following a break-in.
Aria’s Coffee House, based in Walton’s High Street, was targeted by thieves last night who are believed to have made off with a safe.
As a result, the owners of the popular eatery, which doubles up as a gift shop, have decided to shut up shop until further notice.
In a statement published on social media a spokesman for Aria's Coffee House said: "Unfortunately today and potentially tomorrow, Arias is going to have to close.
"Aria's was broken into last night and we now have to wait for the police to come in.
"If anyone has any information or saw anything on the night of July 15 through to the early hours of the 16 please don't hesitate to get in touch."
The break-in comes just shy of two months after the coffee shop opened to the public.
To contact Aria's Coffee House visit facebook.com/AriasCoffeeHouse
