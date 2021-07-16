BRIGHTLINGSEA Regent have completed the signing of Billy Wales.
The left-back was previously part of James Webster’s squad that won promotion from the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division into the Isthmian League, in the 2013-14 season.
Since then Wales has had successful spells at FC Clacton and Holland FC where he has been skipper for both clubs.
Now 28, Wales has chosen to test himself at Step 3 with Brightlingsea Regent adding valuable experience to Tom Austin’s team.
Boss on and off the field, Tom Austin had this to say about his new recruit.
Austin said: “I’ve known Billy since he was 16 years old. He’s honest, hardworking and has real quality on the ball.
“He is someone who could have always played at step 3/4 and has chosen not to in previous seasons.
"Now he has an opportunity to prove to himself that he is more than capable at this level.
“Having played over 350 games at step 5, his experience this season will be invaluable with our young squad.”
Wales will be looking for a sponsor for the coming season, to enquire, drop us an email commercial@brightlingsearegentfc.com
