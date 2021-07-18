NEW toilets will be available on Canvey seafront in a bid to “keep up with Southend”.

Portaloos and toilet blocks will be open with businesses being told to open up their loos for public use too.

Bosses hope the project will help keep visitors on the beach.

Scott Petty, the owner of the seafront attraction Leisure World, currently undergoing an extension, has opened up his four toilets for public use.

READ MORE:

He said: “This can only be a positive for the seafront.

“We need to keep people here for longer, and this will definitely help.

“Visitors have had to leave where they are to find a council toilet, and they can get quite busy.

“Our toilets are manned by a janitor, and also have baby changing and first aid attached.

“It’s about keeping up with Southend. We can rival them when it comes to younger people and families.”

Businesses have been offered a £200 payment by Castle Point Council to help run the new toilets.

Jacqui Thornton, councillor in charge of tourism and business, said: “The council already has long term plans to put in more toilet facilities on our seafront, but we are expecting more visitors then ever to come and visit the seafront and this scheme will make sure there are more facilities immediately available for them now.

“It will also help draw more people towards our fantastic seafront businesses when they visit and hopefully get them to spend pounds as well as pennies.”

A spokesman from the Castle Point Conservatives, added: “The secret that is Canvey Seafront is out, and its becoming more popular than ever.

“Following the issue being raised, Castle Point Council has launched a scheme to partner with local traders to increase the number of toilet facilities available to Canvey beach goers on the seafront this summer.

“Seafront businesses will be offered funding by the council to allow beach-goers and tourists to use their facilities when they are open.”