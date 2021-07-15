TIME is running out to make nominations for this year’s Tendring Youth Awards.

Celebrating the achievements of young people in the district, Tendring Youth Awards exist to recognise the contribution they make to our community.

Harwich Haven Authority, the headline sponsor of the awards, is encouraging everyone to make a nomination.

“I challenge everyone to think about a young person, or group of young people, that they know and value – and nominate them,” said Neil Glendinning chief executive of Harwich Haven Authority.

“Throughout our communities there will be young people doing good things; it could be as small as supporting their peers at school, or carrying a neighbour’s shopping, or big to caring for a relative.

“We want to unearth these stories, share the positive feeling it brings, and recognise these achievements.”

In total there are nine categories in which to nominate young people, aged 8-22, as well as the unsung Hero category which recognises adults who support young people.

The deadline to submit nominations is July 30, with the awards ceremony taking place on October 19.

Karen O’Connor, Tendring Youth Awards chairwoman, added: “These awards are only as good as the nominations made by people – we can’t celebrate young people’s achievements without you putting them forward.

“There is a real range of categories, recognising everything from academic achievement to care, to just having overcome something challenging in their life.

"And this year there’s also a special Covid Champion category to recognise those who helped their community during the pandemic – so there really is something for everyone.”

The Tendring Youth Awards, now in their fifth year, are supported by Tendring Council and Essex County Council and as well as HHA sponsored by Galloper Wind Farm, Tendring Careline, the Princes Theatre, Actual Radio and Nova Training, while the awards are also supported by Clacton Pier and the Clacton, Frinton and Walton Gazette and the Harwich and Manningtree Standard.

To nominate someone for a Tendring Youth Award, complete an online nomination form at tendringdc.gov.uk/tendring-youth-awards or download a form and submit it to thetendringyouthawards@gmail.com – alternatively you can fill it out and return it by post to Tendring Youth Awards (Nominations), Town Hall, Clacton, CO15 1SE.