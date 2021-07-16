READERS are out and about on the trail of octopuses.
Colourful creations like those on this spread are dotted across the area.
Your job is to find them - then take a quick picture and send it to us to share in our papers and online!
Octopus Ahoy! is a community art event being run by KAT Marketing and Tendring Council, marking 400 years since the journey of the Mayflower from Harwich and 150 years since Clacton’s formation.
Team work - Paisley Young sent this picture of youngsters on the trail of octopuses in Clacton
Your Gazette is an official media partner of the ten-week spectacular.
Take a selfie of yourself with one of the octopuses (or get a photo of you with it), attach it HERE or email it to matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk.
Please include full names for captions, give us the ages of any children in your pictures and tell us which octopus you are with.
