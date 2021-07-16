READERS are out and about on the trail of octopuses.

Colourful creations like those on this spread are dotted across the area.

Your job is to find them - then take a quick picture and send it to us to share in our papers and online!

Octopus Ahoy! is a community art event being run by KAT Marketing and Tendring Council, marking 400 years since the journey of the Mayflower from Harwich and 150 years since Clacton’s formation.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: MP 07 Jul 2021 SPREAD Octopus Ahoy 304982960

Team work - Paisley Young sent this picture of youngsters on the trail of octopuses in Clacton

Your Gazette is an official media partner of the ten-week spectacular.

Take a selfie of yourself with one of the octopuses (or get a photo of you with it), attach it HERE or email it to matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk.

Please include full names for captions, give us the ages of any children in your pictures and tell us which octopus you are with.

READ MORE: