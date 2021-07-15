A DRIVER was left requiring hospital treatment for facial injuries after confronting a man who is believed to have unleashed an attack on his car.
Essex Police received reports of an assault which took place in St Osyth Road, Clacton, at 11.45am on Monday.
The force says the altercation occurred after a man started to punch and kick a car before assaulting the driver when he exited his vehicle.
The attacker, described as being white with short blond hair and about 5ft 6ins tall, was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers and carrying a JD Sports bag.
He was last seen walking towards the town centre while the victim, a man in his 20s, required hospital treatment for a facial cut.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and has since been released under investigation.
Essex Police officers are now appealing for any eyewitnesses to contact them by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 42/136474/21.
