A BRIGHTLINGSEA couple who make up an award-winning blues rock band have announced their first headline concerts.

When Rivers Meet, or Aaron and Grace Bond, will perform two shows in April and May next year.

The concerts take place at Colchester Arts Centre and at The Garage in London.

Earlier this year When Rivers Meet made history when they became the first band to win four UK Blues Awards including blues album of the year, blues band of the year, emerging blues band of the year and most inspirational live performance.

When Rivers Meet also won best new band at Planet Rock radio's The Rocks awards, voted for by winners of the radio station.

Since the release of their debut album in November, the band have been hosting weekly Saturday night livestream concerts, earning rave reviews in the music press.

Earlier this year, they were invited to perform a live stream performance of their single Did I Break The Law on Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive Stream-A-Thon which where proceeds were raised to aid blues musicians affected by the pandemic.

Prior to that, WRM were also added as special guests on King King’s October 2021 UK tour.

Read more:

Grace, lead singer, mandolin and fiddle player, said: "We’re totally blown away to have won all these awards.

"We started playing music together over ten years ago.

"When we started out, we didn’t really know what direction we were going in until two years ago when we realised that Blues Rock was not only the music we listen to the most, but it’s also the music we love the most.”

Brightlingsea's When Rivers Meet announce first headline gigs

Aaron added: "When lockdown started, we didn’t know what we were going to do.

"Like everyone else our live shows were cancelled, and we were unsure when music would start up again.

"We noticed other people jumping online so we thought, let’s give it a go.

"We started doing live stream performances through our iPhone, but looking back, we can honestly say it was the best thing we could have done.”

The shows take place at Colchester Arts Centre on Friday, April 29, and at The Garage in London on Thursday, May 12.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 15, via www.thegigcartel.com and www.planetrocketickets.co.uk.

The band's second album will be released in November.