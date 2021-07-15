A FAMILY-FRIENDLY show which is set to be performed at a major music festival later this month is embarking on summer tour of Tendring’s libraries.
George the Bookworm, suitable for children aged between five and 10-years-old, is coming to libraries in Harwich, Manningtree, Brightlingsea, Frinton, and Clacton.
The free, 45-minute show, created by the Grand Theatre of Lemmings, will see cheeky and adorable bookworm George lead a host of activities based on stories.
The quirky show, which is being performed at Latitude Festival, will start its Tendring tour in Brightlingsea on July 30 and conclude on August 26 in Clacton.
One parent, who previously took their daughter to see George the Bookworm, said: “We absolutely loved George and my daughter Eloise was so excited.
“It has encouraged her to read more and we’ve been back to the library to swap books twice. Eloise asked the librarian if George could be there all the time.”
To find out more dates and times and more information visit georgethebookworm.co.uk.
