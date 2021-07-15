A WATER park will finally open at full capacity enabling just shy of 100 children at any one time to splash about to their hearts content.
The Clacton Pavilion Water Park, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, is preparing to accommodate as many as 90 children from Monday.
The full reopening of the island-themed facility will come on the same day as lockdown restrictions across the country come to an end for the first time in months.
The lifting of Covid-secure measures will mean the popular splash park will be able to operate at maximum capacity for the first time since August 2019.
Following news of an impending heatwave, floods of their families are expected to descend on the resort, which Clacton Pavilion owner, Billy Peak, is delighted about.
He said: “It couldn’t be better time for restrictions to ease as the temperatures look set to rise and visitors to the fun park can now enjoy the splash park to its upmost.
“It’s a great way for kids to let their hair down and cool off at the same time during the hottest parts of the day.
“We can’t wait to see the water park and other amusements full of locals and holidaymakers enjoying the wonderful Clacton resort this summer.”
