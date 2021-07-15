A HEATWAVE is set to hit Essex this weekend, with temperatures nearing 30c.

A much-needed warm spell is being forecast for the rest of the month following a period of unsettled and cool weather.

Bright skies are predicted for much of Essex throughout the next week, with temperatures climbing up through the 20s over the coming days.

Parts of mid Essex could see 29c recorded on Sunday, with temperatures forecast to hit 28c in other parts of the county.

Coastal areas such as Southend and Clacton will be slightly cooler, but could see temperatures hit 26c.

The warm weather is expected to last into next week, with temperatures lingering around the mid 20s.

However, the Met Office is warning of the potential for some heavy downpours early next week, mixed in with sunshine.

Its outlook for the weekend states: “Early mist and cloud soon clearing to leave plenty of warm or very warm sunshine throughout the period.

“Increasing risk of some isolated heavy showers on Monday.”

With temperatures set to soar across the country, Dog owners are being reminded to consider their dogs’ safety.

Road safety charity GEM Motoring Assist has pointed out it is illegal to leave an animal in a car in such conditions.

If you can leave your pet at home that’s the easiest way to keep them safe, but it’s only normal for motorists to want to take their pets on weekends away.

Therefore, GEM has outlined steps you can take to protect your animal if they must travel with you.

The first step is to make sure they have plenty of fresh drinking water and a bowl to help keep them cool on a long journey. You should also make sure they are restrained by placing them in a travel basket or buying a pet travel harness.

If you’re travelling further afield, make sure to stop more often than normal to let your dog get some fresh air and take them to a shady spot to cool down if possible. If your dog starts showing signs of heatstroke, such as excessively panting, constantly drinking or getting a fever, take them to a vet immediately.

GEM also suggests being on the lookout for distressed dogs in other cars. If you spot a dog left in a hot car outside a supermarket or service station, you should take note of the vehicle type and registration plate and ask for an announcement to be made.

If the owner doesn’t come back to the car and you cannot locate them, you should call the police on 999.