POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of anti-social behaviour and domestic violence last month.
Essex Police officers operating across Tendring investigated a total of 454 incidents of domestic violence throughout June.
The force also looked into 332 reports of anti-social behaviour and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 132 times.
Officers also attended 59 mental health incidents and 49 road traffic collisions, and also investigated 73 reports of missing people
In total, Essex Police solved 129 crimes committed in Tendring and intelligence was submitted by the public 537 times.
