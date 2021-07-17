Towns and villages across the county have seen dozens of businesses close in recent years, particularly since the Covid pandemic hit.

We've taken a look at some of the firms in the area which are up for sale.

If you're looking to buy your own, then you've come to the right place.

The Rumbling Tum, Westcliff

The cafe, based on Hamlet Court Road, is less than a minute walk from the station.

The business has been established over 25 years and has operated under the same ownership for the last 12, having now been brought to the market.

It has recently closed and is being sold with a full complement of equipment.

The leasehold price is £14,950.

New Image, Colchester

This hair and beauty salon operates in the heart of Colchester Town Centre, just opposite the main bus station.

The premises currently includes a large reception, four plus cutting stations, two separate beauty rooms, a staff training room, office, toilets and a tanning area with three tanning rooms.

The leasehold price is £17,500.

Fork 'Andles, Earls Colne

The business for sale is an independent hardware store and post office.

This long-running firm originally opened as a hardware shop in 2009, while the post office has been on the premises for the last five years.

The post office also offers a large variety of services, including sending parcels and letters, banking, and exchanging currencies.

The spacious and well-equipped premises even comes with two-bed accommodation above the store.

The freehold price is £554,000.

Wella Hair Salon, Braintree

This salon is located in the heart of Braintree and has been established for more than 40 years.

It currently has nine cutting stations and four back wash stations.

The leasehold price is £59,950.

Fish and Chip Restaurant/Takeaway, Canvey

This long established fish and chip shop has been run by the current owners for 20 years.

The business currently sells a traditional menu which includes fish and chips, sausage, pies, burgers, chicken and ribs.

The leasehold price is £60,000.

