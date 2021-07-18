LARGE sections of the A12 in Essex are set to close over the coming months as part of a huge resurfacing programme.

Drivers will face months of diversions on the A12 as part of the multi-million pound works programme.

Here is what we know about the planned roadworks:

What works are taking place?

From Monday, Highways England will start work to resurface the dual carriageway between junction 15, the Webbs Farm Interchange, and junction 19 for Boreham.

The £15 million project will run into December and also see new road markings and cats eyes laid as well as drains cleared.

Stretches of the A12 will be closed overnight between junctions 12 to 19, a distance of about 12 miles, whilst works are ongoing.

Picture: Highways England

When will the carriageway be closed?

Closures and diversion routes will be in use during the following dates and times:

Southbound from Monday 19 July 2021 until November 2021:

• Monday to Thursday from 9pm until 5am.

• Friday to Saturday from 9pm until 6am.

Northbound from November 2021 until December 2021:

• Monday to Thursday from 9pm until 5am.

• Friday to Saturday from 9.30pm until 6am.

What are the diversion routes?

A diversion route for each side of the carriageway will be in place during the works, with drivers being warned to add extra time to their journeys during the project.

The southbound diversion route is:

• Drivers heading south should leave the A12 at junction 19 Boreham Interchange and join the A130.

• Follow the A130 and then join the A1016.

• Follow the A1016 and then join the A414.

• Follow the A414 to re-join the A12 at junction 15. A signed diversion route will be in place.

The northbound diversion route is:

• Drivers heading north should leave the A12 at junction 15 and join the A414.

• Follow the A414 and then join the A1016 (Westway).

• Follow the A1016 and then join the A130 to re-join the A12 at J19 Boreham Interchange. A signed diversion route will be in place.

Picture: Highways England

What have Highways England said about the project?

Highways England says this part of the A12 has not been resurfaced since the 60s, meaning the works are vital to safety and journey times.

Andy Jobling, Highways England Project Manager, said: “The A12 is a vital route for up to 80,000 drivers every day providing a reliable route for work journeys and home deliveries, visits to friends and family, holidays and the movement of the goods and services between London and East Anglia.

“The concrete road surface of the A12 is now more than 60 years old, and despite serving us well over the decades it’s in need of vital repairs and maintenance.

"Our work over the coming months will help make this important route smoother and safer for the thousands of drivers that rely on it every day.”

Where can I find out more?

Visit highwaysengland.co.uk/A12concrete for more information on this project.