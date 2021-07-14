AN popular event for green-fingered residents and fans of all things floral has raised a record amount of money for a lifesaving organisation.

The Frinton Open Gardens day, which took place last month, saw residents living in the area open up their green spaces to visiting members of the public.

Due to being one of the few events still running this year, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 750 tickets were sold for the unique occasion.

The unprecedented turnout resulted in the fifth version of the event - which boasted nine diverse gardens - generating more than £7,000 for the Walton and Frinton RNLI.

Paul Williams, of the Frinton Open Gardens organising team, was delighted with how the event brought joy to so many following a difficult 16 months.

He said: “This has been our most successful open gardens event ever, giving much pleasure and welcome mindfulness during these challenging times.

“It was wonderful to welcome so many from our community and visitors from further afield to the nine very diverse gardens.

“We thank everyone for their patience when having to queue so we could ensure their safety according to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Thanks go to all those that showed their lovely gardens and also to the organising team, including my wife, Michele, without whom this could never have taken place.”

Throughout the pandemic the Walton and Frinton RNLI has continued to keep its residents safe, despite being unable to hold many of its fundraising events.

The lifeboat station’s crews have been deployed more than 40 times and worked in ‘bubbles’ to prevent any coronavirus outbreaks putting the station off service.

The team’s operational costs have also remained the same, but with the additional burden of expenses associated with Covid such as PPE and extra cleaning materials.

The money donated to the non-profit organisation from the Frinton Open Gardens event has, therefore, proved to be a massive financial boost at a critical time.

A spokesman for the Walton and Frinton RNLI said: “We are incredibly grateful to the team for this donation.

“This is another lovely demonstration of the support we have had from the local community since the station was founded in 1884.

“It will go a long way to ensuring our sustainability for any challenges that may lie ahead.”