A CONCERNED councillor believes it is only a matter of time before a “poxy” pothole-ridden road results in a resident breaking their leg.

Dan Casey, Tendring Council’s ward representative for West Clacton and Jaywick Sands, is concerned about the state of a road on the Brooklands estate.

The problematic strip in question runs along the seafront wall from Lotus Way to Belsize Avenue, which leads to the Martello Beach Holiday Park.

According to Mr Casey the road is plagued with craters, some of which are almost a foot deep, and the councillor is convinced someone will soon be seriously injured.

He said: “I am fed up because it is a poxy road and the potholes are so deep it is unbelievable and it is not right.

“The state of the road is ridiculous and at night when it is dark or it has rained someone is going to fall in it and break their leg.

“It is an awful and dreadful eyesore which runs all along the front and so I am making a point to highlight it, because something needs to be done.”

Due to the troubling road being unadopted, neither Tendring Council nor Essex County Council are technically responsible for its maintenance.

Despite not being under their jurisdiction, County Hall councillors did, however, previously step in to rejuvenate some of the roads in the area at a cost of £5million.

Mr Casey is now calling on officials to stick their hands in their pockets once more in order to fix the Brooklands road before spending £2.4million on a covered market.

“We now have this wonderful investment and development coming to Jaywick, which has been endorsed by us all and given the go ahead,” added Mr Casey.

“It will be great for the area, but this road spoils that and will ruin the experience people have of the new market and the area if they have to use that road.

“I know it is unadopted, but how much would it really cost to just sort it out? It is the main road which runs through to the camp and it needs sorting.”

A spokesman for Essex Highways said resurfacing the road was a longstanding and challenging issue.

"We are regularly contacted by residents and councillors who want us to take on the long-term maintenance for private roads across the county that have not been built to acceptable standards and would require significant investment of taxpayers’ money to bring them up to scratch," he said.

"We have however worked closely with Tendring Council for a number of years to try to attract infrastructure investment to the area. The Get Building Fund referred to in the article was funding specifically to support economic recovery, rather than infrastructure.”