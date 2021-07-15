A NEGLECTED property described as being a “death trap” has finally been cleared by workers after becoming a dumping ground.

Tendring Council ordered a major tidy-up of a home in Vauxhall Avenue, Jaywick, following concerns from residents.

The property had become plagued with piles of waste both inside and out and is said to have proved to be a health hazard for neighbouring villagers.

The mounds of rubbish were made up of everything from broken wooden chairs and dirty clothing to plastics and general waste.

Locals also believed the home harnessed a serious potential to be a catalyst for a deadly fire in the area should any of the waste go up in flames.

Pensioner Phil Trestain, 67, of Essex Avenue, lives behind where the dumping ground and eyesore had developed for a long time.

He says residents had been trying for months to get the site cleared but the process was hampered by the pandemic.

“It was a death trap and if it had gone up in flames, six other homes would have caught fire,” added Mr Trestain.

“The people of Jaywick were going nuts because rubbish had been being dumped all over the area and in Clacton.

“It is not fair because taxpayers have been left to pick up the bill and it has been a nightmare, but these types of people in our communities are parasites.

“When you tell people what is really going on in Jaywick they think you are marking it up, because it is just mindblowing.”

Following a lengthy clean-up operation, which was ordered by Tendring Council, the site has now been transformed, but the authority will now need return to property in the future to complete the job.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said: “Our waste contractors Veolia supported us to clear a significant accumulation of waste which had occurred at property in Vauxhall Avenue, working under the direction of our environmental health team.

“There is still some waste material remaining to be collected, which requires different equipment, and we will be returning in the near future to finish the job.

“As investigations are ongoing into who is responsible for this waste site, we cannot comment further.”