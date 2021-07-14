A NEW team of mammal medics has been formed following an interesting looking training day involving an inflatable whale and dolphin.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue’s East Anglia team held a coaching course on Holland-on-Sea beach over the weekend.
The five-hour session attracted 25 people who were all taught how to approach and capture a seal and safely move them into transport bags.
The caring animal lovers also learnt how to provide first aid to whales and dolphins and how to move and then release them using inflatable pontoons.
Barry Scott, 39, volunteer marine mammal medic, said: “It went very well, but we did have a hiccup with the water pump which we use to fill up the inflatable animals breaking.
“But we had enough water in them by then to use air for the rest of it. By using water they have a realistic weight yet are still buoyant in the water like a real animal.
“Everyone did really well and we now have 25 new marine mammal medics.”
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue, established in 1988, is a charity dedicated to saving and rescuing marine life.
To find out more visit bdmlr.org.uk.
