A FAMOUS feline has sparked growing concern among worried residents of a coastal town after not returning home for roughly four days.

Max the Cat is regularly spotted walking along Brightlingsea beach, cuddling up to visiting day-trippers, and hanging out with locals.

The one-year-old Bengal puss has acquired a legion of fans who regularly post sightings of him on his social media page, which has thousands of followers.

But Max’s owner, Georgie Dunt, 35, who owns Georgie’s Paw Pad, is now starting worry about his whereabouts due to him being missing for four days.

She said: “I am trying to stay calm but it is very unusual that Max’s sightings have gone from lots every day to just two possible sightings over the past four days.

“It is just so unusual for him to be out of sight for so long. I have not been sent any pictures of him and the pictures I have been given were not Max.

“He is usually everywhere and I get daily messages of where he has popped up, because is always so in everyone’s faces.

“The Brightlingsea Regatta being on last weekend is also a worry, as he likes to curl up in places, cars especially, and go to sleep.”

Affectionate Max, who recently underwent surgery after being hit by a car, previously went missing for seven days this time last year.

Due to his overly friendly nature a family had actually thought he was a stray looking for a loving home, so they took him back with them all the way to Luton.

Concerned Georgie has now issued a plea online urging the community to keep an eye out for Max and to contact her straight away if they find him.

“This time last year someone took him and he ended up in Luton and I made myself so ill looking for him,” she added.

“I am trying hard not to get like that again, due to being pregnant this time, but it’s too hard to not worry – I adore him.

“Anyone who thinks they may have seen Max, please take a picture and send it to me, and anyone who visited the regatta please check your car boots and boats.”

To follow Max’s journey or contact Georgie with a sighting visit facebook.com/maxsmissions.