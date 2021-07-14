House prices dropped by 2.7% – more than the average for the East of England – in Tendring in May, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 6.7% annual growth.
The average Tendring house price in May was £235,546, Land Registry figures show – a 2.7% decrease on April.
Over the month, the picture was worse than that across the East of England, where prices decreased 1%, and Tendring underperformed compared to the 0.9% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £15,000 – putting the area 33rd among the East of England’s 50 local authorities for annual growth.
The best annual growth in the region was in Great Yarmouth, where property prices increased on average by 15.6%, to £197,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in East Cambridgeshire gained 1% in value, giving an average price of £285,000.
Owners of detached houses fared worst in Tendring in May – they dropped 2.9% in price, to £322,315 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 7.3%.
