Former Towie star Mario Falcone has revealed he was targeted with abuse on social media following Italy’s win over England in the Euros final.

Mario, who is half English and half Italian, says some of the messages he received on Instagram were of a racist nature and he has hit back at the trolls, labelling them "scum".

He was among the crowd at Wembley to watch the match, and has revealed he was supporting the Three Lions throughout the game.

But after being inundated with abuse on Instagram, Mario has released a statement via his account, saying: “For those being racist in my DMs and messages, call me an Italian p**** and c***.

"You are scum.

“For those telling me I should be supporting Italy because I am Italian.

"Yes I am half Italian and proud of it.

“I am also half English, was born in England, raised here and lived here my whole life. I had my son here, my family live here, my passport is British!

“So last night is a win win for me but England is my home and who I went to support.

“It does not affect you.”

England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were also subjected to racial abuse on social media following the Three Lions’ agonising defeat on penalties.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged social media firms to take tougher action over racism during a meeting with bosses from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram yesterday.

No 10 said Mr Johnson opened a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday by condemning the racist attacks players were targeted with after Sunday’s match.

“He said the abuse was utterly disgraceful and had emerged from the dark spaces of the internet,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“He said he would use the meeting with social media firms to reiterate the urgent need for action ahead of tougher laws coming into force through the Online Harms Bill.”

The spokesman added that social media companies should “do everything they can to identify these people”, including handing over details of those who posted racist content.

No 10 said the meeting had been scheduled ahead of the Euro 2020 attacks and also would host representatives from TikTok, Snapchat, Microsoft and Amazon Kids UK.