A MAN was found to have suffered a facial injury following an altercation in the street.

Essex Police were called to St Osyth Road, in Clacton, shortly after 11.45am on Monday.

The force had received reports of an altercation and upon arrival discovered a man in his 20s had suffered a facial injury.

Officers subsequently arrested a 33-year-old man from Clacton on suspicion of wounding with intent.

He has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating after an altercation in St Osyth Road, Clacton, which was reported to us shortly after 11.45am on Monday.

“We arrived and found a man aged in his 20s had suffered a facial injury.

“A 33-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

“He has been released under investigation.”