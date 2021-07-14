A MISSING man who was initially suspected to have jumped from a pier was eventually found by police officers following a multi-agency rescue mission.
The Clacton RNLI Lifeboat team was called to reports of an individual in the water near Clacton Pier at about 11pm last night.
The crew deployed its Atlantic 85 and D-Class inshore lifeboats and also requested the assistance of a coastguard helicopter as they searched for the man.
Roughly an hour later, the Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team was also called in to help the Clacton and South Woodham Coastguard teams, and Essex Police.
While on their way to the scene, however, the Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team was stood down after police officers located the missing man in the town centre.
The operation, which had started following concerns for the welfare of the man, concluded by 12.30am.
A Clacton Pier spokesman has since confirmed the man did not jump from the pier.
Essex Police and the Clacton Coastguard Rescue Team has been contacted for comment.
