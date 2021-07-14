AN Italian eatery which only opened its doors a month ago has been forced to temporarily shut for a second time following a coronavirus outbreak.

Cibus Restaurant, in Church Street, Colchester, has recorded multiple cases of Covid-19 among its staff after an infected customer entered the premises.

As a result, bosses have made the “difficult decision” to close the site until it is safe for guests to return and its employees are back to good health.

It is believed the restaurant could reopen during the first week of August, but due to the complexity of the situation, such a decision is yet to be made.

The news was confirmed on the eatery’s social media page, as well as in an email which has been seen by the Gazette.

It reads: “Unfortunately, due to multiple Covid cases within our staff team, following a customer entering the premises whilst being positive, we have taken the difficult decision to close the restaurant until further notice, until we can ensure our staff have fully recovered.

“It is paramount to us that our staff and customers remain safe and thus we've had to take this very difficult decision at our own expense.

“We are aiming to reopen on the first week of August, however, this is subject to change given the welfare of our staff.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience and we are very much looking forward to welcoming you back.”

Cibus, which is the sister restaurant to Franco’s, in Clacton, opened on June 16 before having to close a week later for five days due to possible exposure to the virus.

It was launched by Colchester resident Ali Chaudry, 27, an entrepreneur who owns several restaurants and takeaways in Essex and further afield.

To find out more information and to keep up-to-date visit facebook.com/cibuscolchester.