FAMILIES turned out in force for the return of Brightlingsea’s popular annual regatta despite Covid-19 restrictions.

More than 1,000 people descended upon the port town for the event on Saturday, although continued restrictions meant some attractions could not take place.

Brightlingsea Regatta is organised by Brightlingsea Sailing Club, Colne Yacht Club and the town’s Essex University Community Sailing Club, as well as other local groups.

It sees events take place across the waterfront, including have-a-go sessions, displays and racing.

Alice Davies, chairman of the regatta association, said: “This year we had to change things somewhat because of the coronavirus restrictions.

“We couldn’t have our big fireworks display as we couldn’t marshal it and we couldn’t use some of the smaller boats due to social distancing measures, but we adapted things.

“There was still some try sailing and try paddleboarding - and we had great fun with sea shanty singers.

“There was the group from Brightlingsea and few groups from across Essex.

“We also had fun on the water with a big pirate show in the harbour, which kept everyone entertained.”

The fun-packed one-day programme still offered people the adventure of getting out on the water in one form or another.

There was also the wonderful sight of traditional boats parading through the creek.

There was food and drink, jazz on the Hard and stalls to browse around.

There were also competitions ranging from duck racing and crabbing to the best dressed beach hut.

Mrs Davies added: “I think everybody had a fantastic time and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“It’s all outside, so it was lovely to see people out having fun.

“It’s spread across the waterfront, so it’s hard to tell exactly how many people attended, but there must have been at least 1,000 people.

“Hopefully next year we can get back to normal and will have the full programme of events.”