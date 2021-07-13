A SCHOOL has shut its doors and will not reopen until the beginning of the new academic year due to an unknown number of coronavirus cases being recorded.

Bosses at Walton Primary School, in Standley Road, have moved all year groups to a remote learning programme after reports of Covid-19 within the school community.

The decision to completely close the school has been made as a result of a number of staff members now having to self-isolate, as well as students in Year 3, 4, and 5.

Although pupils in Reception and Year 1, 2, and 6 have not been instructed to quarantine, they will still also be moved to online learning.

In a letter sent to parents and carers, which has been seen by the Gazette, headteacher Mrs Suzie Bliss said she was upset the year has had to end abruptly.

She said: "We have made the difficult decision to move the school to remote learning as of tomorrow – this is in order to break the chain of transmission.

“This was not the end to the year we had hoped for and we have tried to keep things as normal for the children as possible.

“But on this occasion, this horrid infection has won.”

School reports will now be posted to parents and carers later this week.