AN exciting art trail has hit a milestone number of steps taken by keen hunters.
Residents tracking down Octopus Ahoy! sculptures have now racked up ten million steps in their bid to tick all 91 off.
The trail is taking place across Tendring in celebration of 150 years of Clacton, and the Mayflower 400 project.
And now, just two weeks after it launched, the app has tracked more than 5,000 downloads, 40,000 scans of sculptures and ten million steps.
The trail will continue until September 5 and those wanting to get involved can download the app via www.octopusahoy.co.uk/download-app/.
