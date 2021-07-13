FRINTON Summer Theatre is reopening its doors for its 80th season.

The theatre, based at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue, is the longest-running summer repertory theatre in the country.

Last year, it was unable to celebrate its 80th season after being forced to suspend its planned productions due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Clive Brill, producer and artistic director for the theatre, said there is an “exciting and special” programme for the season.

“It will include six productions and a number of comedy and music evenings, as well as some very special guest events to help celebrate the official 80th season,” he said.

The season got underway on Tuesday, July 13, with thriller Guilty Secret by Roger Mortimer, which runs until Sunday.

The witty and touching Dear Lupin by Roger and Charlie Mortimer from July 21 to 25, and an Alan Ayckbourn double bill with Table Manners and Round and Round the Garden from July 29 to August 9.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black’s Tell Me on a Sunday will be performed from August 12 to 22 and Abigail’s Party by Mike Leigh from August 25 to 30.

A spokesman for the theatre added: "All productions this year will take place at McGrigor Hall. Though the first production will be at a reduced audience capacity due to government restrictions, they hope to welcome larger capacities for the rest of the season when conditions lift."

Theatre seat prices range from £17 to £23 and are available from Caxton Books at the Old NatWest Bank, Connaught Avenue, online from frintonsummertheatre.org or by calling 01255 772416.