A COMEDIAN famed for his sometimes controversial jokes and side-splitting delivery is set to perform at a seaside town’s historic venue.
Jim Davidson OBE will the tread the boards at the West Cliff Theatre, in Clacton, on August 14, as part of his Last Man Standing tour.
The outrageous joke-teller, who cares not for political correctness, was due to perform in the town last year, but his show was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Throughout the stand-up gig the opinion-dividing comedy legend, who has entertained military personnel around the globe, plans on “telling it like it is”.
Tickets for the 7.30pm show cost £25 and be purchased by visiting westcliffclacton.co.uk or calling the box office on 01255 433344.
