A DASHING duo are on look out for a new home in which they can exercise their love of playing with squeaky toys and enjoy plenty of cuddles.
Frank, a seven-year-old Chihuahua, and Ryker, a two-year-old Frenchie, are currently staying at the National Animal Welfare Trust’s Clacton site, in the Street.
They were taken to the non-profit animal safe haven following a change in circumstances at their previous home.
The two handsome chaps, who boast very big personalities despite their smaller size, are now looking for a new family to take care of them.
Cuddle-loving Frank and Ryker ideally need a home without any other dogs or cats, so their own friendship is not compromised, and no smaller children.
To find out more visit nawt.org.uk.
